Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

ASRT has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial cut their target price on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Assertio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Assertio stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Assertio has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $137,517.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at $749,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,332 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 621.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Assertio by 64.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

