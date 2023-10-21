ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ATI opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

