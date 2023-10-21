AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,481 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

