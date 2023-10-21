Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €72.82 ($76.65) and last traded at €72.90 ($76.74). Approximately 109,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.50 ($78.42).

Aurubis Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.34.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.