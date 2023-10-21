Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

GOVT stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

