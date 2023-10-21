Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.50. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $103.99.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALV

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.