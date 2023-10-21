Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.45. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,485,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

