AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,490.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,533.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,531.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,250.33 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

