AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

AZO stock opened at $2,490.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,533.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,531.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,250.33 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

