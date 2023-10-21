Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $4.32

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $611.00 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00014541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019204 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,745.63 or 1.00032230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,312,028 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,312,028.2653294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.25588004 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $35,951,625.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.