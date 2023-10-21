AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AXT by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AXT by 59.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AXT by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AXT by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.24 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

