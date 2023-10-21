Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

BLX stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLX. Barclays began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

