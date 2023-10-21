Barclays Trims Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Target Price to $10.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EXAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Exscientia Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $610.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Exscientia by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

