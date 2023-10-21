BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

