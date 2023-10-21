BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

