BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

