BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 591 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $74.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

