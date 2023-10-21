BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ALL opened at $123.22 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

