BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

