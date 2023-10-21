BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 429,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $3,486,000. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

