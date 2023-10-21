BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $190,846,000 after purchasing an additional 815,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,404 shares of company stock worth $3,397,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

EA stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.