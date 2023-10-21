BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 858,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NYSE:NLY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

