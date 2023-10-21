BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

