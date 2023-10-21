BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 520,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 73,045 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 7.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth $7,693,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

