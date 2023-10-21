BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.