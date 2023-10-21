BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

ABT stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

