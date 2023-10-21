BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 296.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 485.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

