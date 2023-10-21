BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.