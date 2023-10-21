BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.82.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

