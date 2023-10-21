BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $373.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $258.89 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

