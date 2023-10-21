Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of BEAM opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

