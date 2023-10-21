Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 8.2%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.10. 197,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 869,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 523,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

