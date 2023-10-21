Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 304,181 shares of company stock worth $6,302,138. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 42.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 293.9% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Biohaven by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Biohaven will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

