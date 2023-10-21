Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

