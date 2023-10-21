Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BX opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 826.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

