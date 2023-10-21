Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

BX stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 132.77%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

