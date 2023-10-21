Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 132.77%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

