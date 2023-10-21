BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Denison Mines (TSE:DML) a C$2.30 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 target price on Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DML. Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.90 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

TSE DML opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.72.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

