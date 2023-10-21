BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.41.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

SBRA opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.