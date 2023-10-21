Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $73,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

BKNG stock opened at $2,756.64 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,760.02 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,073.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,848.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

