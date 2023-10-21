Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.11 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

