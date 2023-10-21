Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 584.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

