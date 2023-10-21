Boston Research & Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $151.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.