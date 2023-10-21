Boston Research & Management Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $252.90 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $201.80 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day moving average is $263.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

