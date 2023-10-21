Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $180.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.43 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

