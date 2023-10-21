Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,054,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.