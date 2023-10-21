Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,054,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
