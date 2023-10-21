Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day moving average of $356.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.