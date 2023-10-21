Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

