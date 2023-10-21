Boston Research & Management Inc. Invests $229,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Masco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAS opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

