Boston Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

